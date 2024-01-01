What Distributed Tracing Is and How It Works

Relying on logs alone, it can be next to impossible to know if the root cause of an issue in one part of your stack is due to a bug in another part. Distributed tracing helps you and your team visualize how projects across your microservices architecture interact to help you identify the root cause of a slowdown or error fast.

Learn how distributed tracing can look across different services and languages, so you and your team can understand all the service-to-service chatter.