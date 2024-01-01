To Dynamically Sample or Not to Dynamically Sample

Welcome back to another episode of Sentry’s Snack of the Week.
In the monitoring industry there’s a complicated and frustrating conversation that persisted over the years: how do you deal with the enormous volume of data generated by instrumentation? On one side of the aisle, you will find a cohort of vendors and developers telling you that you have to sample data, followed immediately by another group telling you that sampling will ruin the accuracy of incident analysis. They’re both right.
Read more about dynamic sampling on our blog.
And don’t forget to like, subscribe and follow us on YouTube. You don’t want to miss anymore of these Sentry Snacks of the Week.
Director of DevRel, Sentry
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.