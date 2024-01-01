Resources

Faster APIs, Better Experiences: Debugging Next.js to slash API Load Times

  • Sarah Guthals photo

    Sarah GuthalsHead of Developer RelationsSentry

  • Dan Mindru photo

    Dan MindruDeveloper & co-host of the Morning Maker Show

From sluggish API calls to elusive bugs, debugging your Next.js application doesn’t have to mean hours of staring at logs and deciphering dashboards. Join Dan Mindru, co-host of the Morning Maker show, as he shows you how to debug errors and performance issues using Sentry’s Tracing and Session Replay. We’ll start by diving into API performance optimization, where you’ll learn to identify and fix bottlenecks efficiently. Next, see a live demo of how Dan uses tracing and session replay to capture and replay user sessions to fix issues across their stack.

In this workshop you’ll learn:

  • Practical setup instructions
  • The pros and cons of session replay and tracing
  • How he shaved off 22.3s of load time from an API call
  • How to use these tools in your development process
