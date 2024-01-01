Fix Your Front-End: JavaScript Edition

When your frontend throws unexpected 404s or experiences timeouts, the last thing you want is to sift through logs, stack traces, and dashboards.

Join the team behind our JavaScript SDKs for a live session as they share practical tips to make debugging more tolerable.

We’ll walk through everything from setting up and configuring Sentry to trace errors and identifying slow code. Whether you’re new to Sentry or a long-time user, there will be something for you.

This session will cover:

Setting up and configuring Sentry for frontend projects

How to trace frontend errors back to backend issues

Analyzing web vitals to identify performance bottlenecks

Using session replay for better user insights

Stick around for a live Q&A with the Sentry team—we’re here to answer your questions!