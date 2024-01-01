Resources

Don’t let flaky tests disrupt continuous integration

Featuring

  • Rohan Bhaumik photo

    Rohan BhaumikSenior Product ManagerCodecov

  • Lindsay Piper photo

    Lindsay PiperProduct MarketingSentry

Testing is supposed to help you ship better code, faster. But unreliable tests can leave you rerunning CI, wading through flakes, and questioning your life choices every time a failure blocks your merge.

Join the product team that built Test Analytics for a no-fluff session on how they tackle CI-clogging frustrations and what you can do to keep failed and flaky tests from slowing you down—so you can finally merge the d*$@# code.

In this session, you’ll learn:

  • Why flaky tests happen (and how to actually spot them)
  • How to handle flakes without hitting “rerun” every five minutes
  • The fastest way to deal with failed tests and get your changes merged
