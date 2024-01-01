How Nextdoor Finds the Right People (at the Right Time) to Fix the Right Issues

When it comes to managing alerts across projects, even the most mature engineering teams run into notification fatigue. Managers are often left to manually sift through the noise, prioritize the most critical issues, and assign them to the appropriate developer.

Phillip Jones (Product Manager @Sentry) and Can Zhang (Engineering Manager @Nextdoor) walk through how Nextdoor finds the right people to fix the right issues. We cover:

How to set up percent-based issue alerts to minimize noise

Getting the right issue to the right person with Code Owners

Triaging an error from alert to resolution

Featuring