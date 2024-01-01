Resources

Inside Look: How Sentry debugs with Sentry

Featuring

  • Yagiz Nizipli photo

    Yagiz Nizipli
    Node TSC Member
    Node and Sentry

  • Lazar Nikolov photo

    Lazar Nikolov
    Developer Advocate, Sentry

Join Sentry engineer Yagiz Nizipli as he shares how he uses Sentry to fix Sentry. In this session, he’ll demo how he identified and optimized critical pipeline tasks, saving $160,000 per year.

Yagiz will walk through the step-by-step process he followed, including:

  • Identifying the costly “save_event_transaction” task with Metrics
  • Using Tracing to pinpoint the root cause: an inefficient cache setting function
  • The improvements he made, including caching, improving traffic distribution, and enabling background threads

Throughout the workshop, Yagiz will also share tips and best practices for using Tracing to uncover performance bottlenecks and drive continuous improvement across our own services.

