Inside Look: How Sentry debugs with Sentry

Yagiz Nizipli
Node TSC Member
Node and Sentry
Lazar Nikolov
Developer Advocate, Sentry
Join Sentry engineer Yagiz Nizipli as he shares how he uses Sentry to fix Sentry. In this session, he’ll demo how he identified and optimized critical pipeline tasks, saving $160,000 per year.
Yagiz will walk through the step-by-step process he followed, including:
Throughout the workshop, Yagiz will also share tips and best practices for using Tracing to uncover performance bottlenecks and drive continuous improvement across our own services.
