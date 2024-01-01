A new approach to performance: How Tilled keeps their endpoints fast and their developers sane

While timeouts and slow page loads are frustrating for users and can go unnoticed by developers, Tilled can’t afford either. As a PayFac-as-a-Service provider, fast API endpoints mean the difference between a successful business and one that flops due to dropped payments.

Join us to see how the team at Tilled takes the complexity out of performance monitoring, so they can fix slowdowns faster without researching span trees or deciphering dashboards - saving developers time (and their sanity).

Chat with Butch Mayhew, Head of Quality & Reliability at Tilled, and Sentry’s Director of Engineering, Adam McKerlie as they walk through:

Best practices for configuring performance Tracing slow HTTP requests with detailed context Monitoring critical endpoints and 3rd party integrations – no code timers

Featuring