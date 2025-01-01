Resources

Instrument, monitor, fix: a hands-on debugging session

demo
Featuring

  • Lazar Nikolov photo

    Lazar NikolovDeveloper AdvocateSentry

You just shipped a new feature. Tests passed. CI’s green. Everything’s deployed. Life’s good… until the alerts start rolling in. Users reporting “weird stuff happening”, UI glitches, vague “it seems slow” reports, and that dreaded “can’t login” message. Well, this is shaping up to be a bad day. But… maybe not.

Join Lazar for a hands-on session where you’ll build it, watch it break, debug it, and go from “no idea what’s wrong” to fixing issues—all in one go. Since we’re serious developers (obviously), we’ll use Next.js and:

  • Setup Sentry from the ground up - including Errors, Session Replay, and Tracing
  • Learn ways to use Replays to understand the real user experience, and how to use Tracing to debug application issues
  • Leverage Sentry AI and the context of your application to understand what’s actually broken, and use Autofix to generate a fix - from root cause all the way to PR.

Bring your laptop, an updated NPM install, all your questions, and a willingness to break things (so we can fix them).

No slides, just debugging.

