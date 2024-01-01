Resources

Intro to Sentry & Codecov: Live Demo

demo
Featuring

  Sasha Blumenfeld

    Sasha BlumenfeldDirector of Product MarketingSentry

  Neil Manvar

    Neil ManvarDirector of Solutions EngineeringSentry

In this 25-minute group demo, Neil Manvar, Director of Solutions Engineering at Sentry shows how Sentry’s code-level visibility, from pre- to post-release, lets developers find and fix errors and slowdowns and deploy with confidence. This demo covers:

  • Agentless setup process with framework-level integrations.
  • Error monitoring: Debug with source code in the stack trace, breadcrumbs, and Session Replay to address runtime issues quickly.
  • Code coverage: Analyze code coverage right from your PR and enforce coverage targets to keep code quality high and prevent issues
  • Tracing: Detect inefficiencies and slowdowns- go from a slow render or endpoint and drill down to the problematic code.
