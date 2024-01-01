Intro to Sentry - 15 min. Live Product Tour

Learn how Sentry improves developer productivity and experience by helping your team best understand what they care most about - their broken code.

Join Neil Manvar, Director of Solutions Engineering at Sentry, for this introductory 15-minute product session to see how Sentry can help your team see in real-time and solve code issues in record-time. This introductory group demo covered:

Why Sentry is built for developers

Agentless setup process with framework-level integrations

Errors: The stack trace + all the details a developer needs to address runtime issues

Performance + Profiling insights: Debug slowdowns and get down to the problematic function(s)

Release Health and Dashboards: Understand how specific releases are performing and create queries and visuals to monitor application health

Featuring