Sentry and Capacitor: How to Build and Monitor User Experiences

In this workshop, join Thomas Vidas, Capacitor Developer Experience Engineer at Ionic, Abhijeet Prasad, Software Engineer at Sentry, and Nathan Christensen, Sr. Mobile Engineer at Clevertech as they walk through why companies like AAA are instrumenting Sentry to optimize the code health of their applications built with Capacitor.

During the workshop we will address the following topics:

Why Sentry chose to invest in the Ionic ecosystem

How Sentry developed their SDK

How AAA uses Ionic and Sentry together to build region-based user experiences and track and triage production issues based on those experiences

Featuring