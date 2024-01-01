Resources

Jetpack Compose best practices AMA

Jetpack Compose – Android’s recommended, modern toolkit for building native UI – can simplify and accelerate UI development. But, it does present a learning curve, especially if you are new to declarative UI frameworks.

Join our AMA to learn more about getting started with Jetpack Compose. Our engineers will share best practices, as well as demonstrate how Sentry can help you understand and fix any issues affecting the performance of your mobile application.

During this livestream, you can:

  • Get all your questions answered
  • See a live demo
  • Learn how to build better Jetpack Compose apps with Sentry

Sign up and share your questions ahead of time to get them answered during the session.

Featuring

  • Lazar Nikolov

    Developer Advocate, Sentry

  • Roman Zavarnitsyn

  • Markus Hintersteiner

  • Emily Vince

    Product Marketing Manager

