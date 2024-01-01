Resources

Launch Week Day 4: Break Production Less

While there are several solutions that try to help you improve your testing practices and tooling, we believe that high-quality software is not just limited to how well it’s tested That’s why we’re expanding beyond code coverage and building the foundation for the first of its kind pre-release platform with Bundle Analysis, Test Analytics, and AI-Powered Code Review.

Featuring

  • Eli Hooten

    Director of Engineering, Codecov Sentry

  • Nick Deschenes

    Software Engineer, Codecov Sentry

  • Rohan Bhaumik

    Senior Product Manager, Codecov Sentry

