Resources

Making Debugging Fun (Maybe)

videoLaunchWeekEvent

We’ve shipped five quality-of-life improvements addressing the following problems:

  • How do I make sure the files I touched don’t have open issues?
  • What should I do if my code does not work in production?
  • How can I reduce context switching?
  • How can I trace a front end problem to a server-side error quickly?

Learn more in our blog.

Learn more in our blog.

Featuring

  • Dhrumil Parekh

    Senior Product Manager, Sentry

  • Steven Eubank

    Technical Program Manager, Sentry

Get in touch.

By filling out this form, you agree to our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.