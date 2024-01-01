Launch Week Day 4: SDK & Integration Updates: Every platform, framework, and tool

Today, we’re announcing new capabilities for emerging web development platforms and frameworks – like Bun, Deno, Next.js, and Remix – as well as improvements to our Mobile project onboarding flow.

We’re also expanding our ecosystem reach with new APIs to make it easy to connect Sentry to any tool, key improvements to our existing integrations, and launching four new integrations: Opsgenie, Discord, Cloudflare Workers, and LaunchDarkly.

