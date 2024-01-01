Launch Week Day 5: Licensing and the Future of Open Source

Today we’re taking another step by relicensing both Sentry and Codecov under a new license we’ve written called the Functional Source License (FSL). FSL is an evolution of BSL that deepens our commitment to balancing user freedom and developer sustainability. We think it is a compelling option for Open Source-minded SaaS companies such as ourselves who wish to grant freedom without harmful free-riding.
