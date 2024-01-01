Resources

Toronto Meetup April 2024

eventToronto Meetup

The DevRel team is meeting at the YYZ office and throwing a meetup on the 24th of April at 6 PM. You’ll hear talks from our very own Lazar Nikolov, and Henri Helvetica! There will be food and drinks too. See you on the 24th! 👋

The YYZ Office is located at:

129 Spadina Ave, Toronto, Canada, 7th Floor

Featuring

  • Lazar Nikolov

    Developer Advocate, Sentry

  • Salma Alam-Naylor

    Senior Dev Advocate, Sentry

  • Henri Helvetica

    Dev Comms @ Command-h

Get in touch.

By filling out this form, you agree to our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.