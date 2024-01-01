Toronto Meetup April 2024

The DevRel team is meeting at the YYZ office and throwing a meetup on the 24th of April at 6 PM. You’ll hear talks from our very own Lazar Nikolov, and Henri Helvetica! There will be food and drinks too. See you on the 24th! 👋

The YYZ Office is located at:

129 Spadina Ave, Toronto, Canada, 7th Floor

Featuring