Live Workshop: How-to migrate to Sentry SaaS

With Sentry’s new EU data storage location, more teams are retiring their self-hosted instance to move to a fully-managed SaaS account.

Join Alex Zaslavsky - the engineer behind Sentry’s migration tooling (aka “relocation”) - as he guides you through exporting data from your self-hosted instance to a new SaaS organization in the EU data storage location.

You’ll learn best practices, key considerations, and how to work with Sentry’s support for a smooth transition.

By the end of this session, you’ll have everything needed to: