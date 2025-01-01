Resources

Mobile App Monitoring Platforms Don’t Have To Be Noisy

    Cody De Arkland, Head of Developer Experience, Sentry

Debugging mobile apps shouldn’t mean drowning in alerts or spelunking through logs just to figure out why your app stuttered or froze. Most tools flood you with noise and leave you guessing.

In this workshop, we’ll show you how to use Sentry to cut through the noise and zero in on what actually matters—whether it’s jank from blocked main threads, ANRs in production, dropped frames during scroll, or regressions that somehow made it to production.

We’ll jump into:

  • Cut down on alert fatigue with tagging, custom grouping rules, and notification settings that don’t make you want to throw your phone.
  • Use mobile vitals like TTID and TTFD, along with metrics like crash-free session rate, to get a real sense of app experience—not just surface-level stats.
  • Get actual context on what’s breaking and why—with stack traces, code owners, suspect commits, and breadcrumbs that connect the dots.
  • Use Session Replay for mobile to see what your users saw, so you’re not guessing what went wrong (or assuming it’s “user error”).
  • Dig into UI Performance with profiling and distributed tracing to find the actual bottlenecks—like that one function that tanks startup time or that API call that always flakes in production.
