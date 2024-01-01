Resources

Live Workshop: Mobile Crash Reporting and Debugging Best Practices

Featuring

  • Lazar Nikolov
    Developer Advocate, Sentry

  • Zoe Chou
    Product Manager, Sentry

  • Emily Vince
    Product Marketing Manager, Sentry

  • Neil Manvar
    Director of Solutions Engineering, Sentry

Maintaining a crash-free, stable mobile app should be top priority for all mobile developers. App stores penalize mobile apps that have high crash rates, and more importantly, buggy apps create poor user experiences, resulting in bad reviews and lost customers.

Join our session to learn key tips for identifying, resolving, and preventing crashes, fast, so you can spend less time troubleshooting and more time building.

In this interactive 45 minutes session, you’ll learn:

  • How to find and fix root causes of crashes
  • Ways to prioritize the most urgent crashes and errors
  • Tips to streamline your workflow

The session will also include an end-to-end Sentry demo and live Q&A.

