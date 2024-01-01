Resources

Legacy Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Tools Are Failing Modern-day Developers

Developer productivity is top of mind for many organizations, but a lot of dev teams are pushed to use existing performance monitoring tools that don’t fit their needs.

As modern organizations move towards a you build it, you run it culture, every developer should care both about performance AND having the right performance monitoring tools that work for them. It’s time for a fresh look at APM.

In this Intellyx research report you will:

  • Learn the current state of the observability market
  • Uncover where legacy application performance monitoring (APM) tools are failing modern-day developers (including you)
  • Understand key elements of modern APM that your team needs to stay productive while keeping your applications running strong

