Node Congress Lightning Talk: Monitoring errors and slowdowns with a JS frontend and Node backend

We’ve got a JavaScript frontend hitting a Node (Express.js) backend. Join Chris Stavitsky in this quick 7-min demo as he goes through how to know which party is responsible for which error, what the impact is, and all the context needed to solve it.

This lightning talk took place at Node Congress on Feb. 17, 2022.

Featuring