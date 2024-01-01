Resources

Node Congress Workshop: Tracking errors and slowdowns in Node + JavaScript using Sentry

VideoEventsJavaScriptTalk

Join Neil Manvar, Sales Engineer Manager, as he sets up Sentry step-by-step to get visibility into our frontend and backend. Once integrated, he will show you how to track and triage errors + transactions surfaced by Sentry from our services to understand why/where/how errors and slowdowns occurred within the application code.

This workshop took place live at Node Congress on February 15, 2022.

Featuring

  • Neil Manvar

    Director of Solutions Engineering, Sentry

Visit site

Get in touch.

By filling out this form, you agree to our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.