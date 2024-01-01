Office Hours with Sentry

Danny Abou-Chakra
This event already happened but we haven’t updated this resource yet. Check back soon for what will surely be riveting thought leadership content.
Ever had a question about Sentry but didn’t have the time to look into it? Maybe you’ve been stumped trying to figure it out on your own? Well, here’s an opportunity for you to get your answers.
Solutions Engineer, Danny Abou-Chakra and Customer Success Manager, Marcus Valderrama, are hosting Sentry’s first Office Hours of the year. They will be available on Thursday, January 27th, 2022, from 10:00 am-11:30 am PST.
Sign up to join today.
