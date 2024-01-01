Livestream AMA: Making code performance more actionable

To eliminate hours of manual triage and analysis for your code performance degradations, join the engineers who are building Sentry’s performance product — Alex, George, and Albert — as they share how to use Sentry to see and solve your critical app performance issues immediately.

During this livestream, the team will dive into Sentry Performance Issues – which tells you exactly what’s slow in your code – so you can take action and solve latency problems without combing through dashboards and playing guess-a-span.

In this session, you’ll get:

A live demo

Tips on how to get started with Sentry Performance

All your product questions answered live

Sign up and add in your questions now to get them answered during the session.

Can’t make it? No sweat – register anyways and we’ll send you the replay.

Featuring