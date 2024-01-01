Resources

Livestream AMA: Making code performance more actionable

DemoMeetupsEvents

To eliminate hours of manual triage and analysis for your code performance degradations, join the engineers who are building Sentry’s performance product — Alex, George, and Albert — as they share how to use Sentry to see and solve your critical app performance issues immediately.

During this livestream, the team will dive into Sentry Performance Issues – which tells you exactly what’s slow in your code – so you can take action and solve latency problems without combing through dashboards and playing guess-a-span.

In this session, you’ll get:

  • A live demo
  • Tips on how to get started with Sentry Performance
  • All your product questions answered live

Sign up and add in your questions now to get them answered during the session.

Can’t make it? No sweat – register anyways and we’ll send you the replay.

Featuring

  • Linda Ye

    Product Marketing (Host)

  • Albert Lam

  • Alex Jillard

  • George Gritsouk

Visit site

Get in touch.

By filling out this form, you agree to our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.