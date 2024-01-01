Distributed Tracing from the Frontend to the Backend with Causal (PhD not required)

When it comes to debugging a performance issue, being able to pick out slow spans (operations or “work” taking place on your service) out of a lineup is the fastest way to see the root cause and know how to solve it.
Sit down with Nanditha Embar, Solutions Engineer at Sentry, and Andrew Churchill, Software Engineer at Causal, to learn how to trace the path of an end-to-end request as it moves from one service to another and save countless hours by not investigating multiple operations. We’ll help you quickly see the most important errors or performance bottlenecks in individual services that are negatively affecting your overall system and give you the context to solve what’s urgent faster.
In this session, we’ll cover:
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.