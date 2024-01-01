Resources

How to Monitor JavaScript Releases: Sentry + Eventbrite

VideoBest PracticesRelease HealthJavaScriptWebinar

Neil Manvar (Solutions Engineer @Sentry) and Vincent Budrovich (Sr. Software Engineer @Eventbrite) show and discuss how Release Health enables teams to monitor their releases for crash-free users, crash-free sessions, version adoption, & moment-in-time data.

02:20 - Sentry’s Pillars - How Release Health fits in
05:15 - Instrumenting Release Health
07:41 - Release Health Demo
14:38 - Vincent shares how his team at Eventbrite utilizes Release Health
19:07 - Vincent and Neil talk about ways to improve Release Health
24:00 - Q & A

Visit site

Get in touch.

By filling out this form, you agree to our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.