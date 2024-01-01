Resources

Ultimate combo: Safer releases with feature flags and error monitoring

VideoWebinarBest Practices

In this pair programming session with Neil Manvar (Solutions Engineering Manager @ Sentry)and Kevin Li (Product Manager @ Split), we learn how you can leverage feature flags and your exception data for early detection of release-related errors.

We cover:

  • Feature flags
  • Capturing exceptions and sending them as a data stream
  • Integrating your exception data with feature flags
  • Detecting release-related errors and alerting from your exception data
