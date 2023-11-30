Sentry is headed to AWS Re:Invent 2023

We’re getting ready for AWS Re:Invent, and since you’re on this page, we’re guessing you are too. Stop by booth #1189 and learn how Sentry can help with your app’s errors and performance issues—from broken lines of code to crashes and API calls.

Book time for a demo

Conferences are busy. Help your future self out and block off a date and time with our technical experts to get a demo specific to your use case.



Unwind at the Sentry Lounge

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Where: WAKUDA (3325 S Las Vegas Blvd #1790)

When: 11:00am - 4:00pm PT

When you need a break from the conference, and are just in search of better food, swing by the Sentry Lounge at WAKUDA—just a 5 min walk from the entrance of Venetian Convention center. We’ll be there from 11am – 4pm, so come by, relax, and hang out with other devs.