Sentry is headed to AWS Re:Invent 2023

This event already happened but we haven’t updated this resource yet. Check back soon for what will surely be riveting thought leadership content.
We’re getting ready for AWS Re:Invent, and since you’re on this page, we’re guessing you are too. Stop by booth #1189 and learn how Sentry can help with your app’s errors and performance issues—from broken lines of code to crashes and API calls.
Conferences are busy. Help your future self out and block off a date and time with our technical experts to get a demo specific to your use case.
Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023
Where: WAKUDA (3325 S Las Vegas Blvd #1790)
When: 11:00am - 4:00pm PT
When you need a break from the conference, and are just in search of better food, swing by the Sentry Lounge at WAKUDA—just a 5 min walk from the entrance of Venetian Convention center. We’ll be there from 11am – 4pm, so come by, relax, and hang out with other devs.
