Resources

Sentry gears up for GDC 2025

event

Start GDC off right! With a pre-game party to set the tone, see Sentry in action (booth #C1747), and hang out with our Sentry gaming experts.

Share on Twitter.
Share on Facebook.
Share on LinkedIn.

Join our Happy Hour

By filling out this form, you agree to our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Get ahead of the game at the Sentry Pre-GDC Party

Join us at Tempest on March 18th for food, drinks, and some Sentry swag. Relax, connect with other game developers, and chat with the team behind Sentry.

Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Time: 5:00 - 8:00 PM PT
Where: Tempest Bar & Box Kitchen
2940 431 Natoma St, San Francisco, CA 94103

RSVP now - spots are limited.

Find Sentry @ GDC 2025

We’re getting ready for GDC 2025, and since you’re on this page, we’re guessing you are too. We’ll be at booth #C1747 and would love to chat about all things game development. We’re particularly excited to share some of the newest things Sentry can do to help you keep your players gaming.

Book time for a demo

Conferences are busy. Help your future self out and block off a date and time with our technical experts to get a demo specific to your use case.

FAQs

Technically there is no deadline, but spots to join are limited so once we hit max capacity, we will be shutting down registrations.

Developer friends and colleagues are welcome! Each person attending though must have successfully registered and have a confirmed RSVP.

Please send an email to events@sentry.io to let us know you can’t make it anymore. We’ll catch you at the next one.

Since alcohol will be served, guests are required to be ages 21 and over and must show proof of a government-issued ID.

    TwitterGitHubDribbbleLinkedinDiscord
© 2025 • Sentry is a registered Trademark of Functional Software, Inc.