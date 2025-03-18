Sentry gears up for GDC 2025

Get ahead of the game at the Sentry Pre-GDC Party

Join us at Tempest on March 18th for food, drinks, and some Sentry swag. Relax, connect with other game developers, and chat with the team behind Sentry.

Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Time: 5:00 - 8:00 PM PT

Where: Tempest Bar & Box Kitchen

2940 431 Natoma St, San Francisco, CA 94103



RSVP now - spots are limited.

Find Sentry @ GDC 2025

We’re getting ready for GDC 2025, and since you’re on this page, we’re guessing you are too. We’ll be at booth #C1747 and would love to chat about all things game development. We’re particularly excited to share some of the newest things Sentry can do to help you keep your players gaming.

Book time for a demo

Conferences are busy. Help your future self out and block off a date and time with our technical experts to get a demo specific to your use case.