Sentry + Postman API Performance Toronto Meetup

Aug 2, 2023 — 9:30 PM

Join us for an engaging meetup focused on API performance, where we’ll delve into the powerful tools of Sentry and Postman. Whether you’re a developer, tester, or API enthusiast, this event is perfect for gaining valuable insights and practical knowledge.

Learn how Sentry can help you monitor and optimize your API’s performance, ensuring smooth operations and efficient error handling. Additionally, explore the features of Postman and discover how it can streamline API testing, documentation, and performance monitoring.

Don’t miss this opportunity to network with like-minded professionals and enhance your API performance expertise.

Here’s what you can expect at the meetup:

5:30PM: Doors open, food and beverages served

6:00PM - 7:25PM: Talks with Ian + Lazar

7:25PM - 7:40PM: Short break

7:40PM - 8:10PM: Fireside Chat with Ian, Lazar, and Tom

8:10PM - 9:00PM: Mingling and breakout

Talk 1: Postman Performance Testing with Ian Douglas Ian will be presenting some new and existing features in Postman that focus on performance testing. We’ll explore some visualization of the data and some automation features that are helpful to both developers and DevOps teams. Bring your questions and ideas about Postman and API development!

Talk 2: Distributed Tracing and Your App’s Performance with Lazar Nikolov In this talk, Lazar is going to take us through the evolution of debugging software and show us how Distributed Tracing came into existence and how it can help you improve your app’s performance.

Talk 3: Fireside Chat with Ian & Lazar, moderated by Tom Hu In this fireside chat, Ian and Lazar will discuss the crucial aspects of optimizing API performance. They will share valuable insights into leveraging Sentry’s monitoring and error tracking capabilities alongside Postman’s comprehensive testing features to ensure seamless API performance. You’ll be able to walk away with practical strategies for delivering high-performance APIs to drive exceptional user experiences.

This event will be hosted at Sentry’s Toronto office at 129 Spadina Ave, 7th Floor, Toronto, ON M5V 2L3. Registration is required, as spots are limited. See you there!