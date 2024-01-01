Sentry vs. Crashlytics: The Mobile Developer's Decision-Making Guide

Many mobile developers weigh the differences between Firebase Crashlytics and Sentry when they are trying to choose the right crash, error, and performance monitoring solution for their apps. This guide will help you make an informed decision.

Firebase Crashlytics may suit the needs of hobbyists, solopreneurs, and small teams. Sentry, on the other hand, is a better solution for growing teams that need deeper context and insights into solving crashes and errors, customizable workflow tools, and product investments to enable innovation and scale.

Here’s a look at what’s inside:

“Adding issue grouping, custom alerts, context and release health while improving ownership saved us 2 hours per release, reduced noise throughout the development environment and gave us the metrics to gauge the quality of our applications on a global scale.”

-Pero Smiljkov, Senior Engineering Manager, Delivery Hero