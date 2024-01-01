Resources

Sentry workflow: Alerts

Adam Toth-Fejel (Solutions Engineer at Sentry) shows us how to set up Issue and Metric alerts in Sentry’s Error and Performance Monitoring tools.

You’ll learn how to:

  • Setup Issue and Metric alerts for Sentry’s Error Monitoring tool
  • Setup Metric alerts for Sentry’s Performance Monitoring tools
  • Make your alerts actionable with Sentry’s integrations and webhooks

0:12 – Sentry Application Monitoring (a brief overview)
4:19 – Issue and Metric alerts for Error Monitoring
14:32 – Metric alerts for Performance Monitoring
17:05 – Integrations and webhooks
20:28 – Q & A

