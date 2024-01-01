Resources

Debug Errors Faster while Protecting User Privacy with Session Replay

  • Butch Mayhew
    Head of Quality & Reliability @ Tilled

  • Ryan Albrecht
    Sr. Software Engineer @ Sentry

  • Michelle Zhang
    Software Engineer @ Sentry

Debugging hard-to-reproduce issues by switching between customer tickets and logs is a surefire path to professional existentialism. That’s why Session Replay tools are so appealing - they provide powerful debugging capabilities to quickly identify and fix problems. However, many have valid privacy and compliance concerns around protecting user data.

Join Butch Mayhew, Head of Quality and Reliability at payment processor Tilled, as he shows how his team uses Sentry’s Session Replay for faster debugging – while meeting stringent financial compliance standards. Plus, Sentry engineers Ryan Albrecht and Michelle Zhang will share Sentry’s private by default approach and how you can get started.

This workshop covers:

  • Our privacy-first philosophy
  • Configuring privacy configurations in Session Replay
  • Best practices from Tilled on instrumenting Sentry
