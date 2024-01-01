Smarter Tools and Best Practices for Mobile Debugging: A Hands-On Workshop

You get a crash report: “App crashed on checkout page.” But you can’t reproduce it on your Pixel. Maybe it’s only happening on a Samsung device? Maybe it’s a memory issue? Or maybe the user was on a bad network? Now you’re stuck digging through logs, guessing at settings, and running the same scenario over and over in your emulator.

Join Sentry’s Philipp Hoffmann and Simon Grimm for a demo-filled workshop that takes the guesswork out of debugging. Through real-world examples, they’ll show you how to solve common issues—like reproducing elusive crashes or finding the root cause of performance issues. Whether you work with iOS, Android, or React Native, you’ll leave with practical strategies and tools you can use immediately.

In this session, you’ll learn:

How to recreate what your user did before a crash: Use tools like Session Replay to see the exact steps that led to an issue.

How to debug jank with tracing: Drill down to the function level and uncover performance bottlenecks.

How to use continuous profiling: Get a complete view of a user session and pinpoint the exact line of code causing problems.

Register to get your questions in early—this is your opportunity to learn directly from the experts and elevate your mobile dev workflow. Don’t miss it!