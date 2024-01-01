Smarter Tools and Best Practices for Mobile Debugging: A Hands-On Workshop

Sarah GuthalsDirector of Developer RelationsSentry
Philipp HofmannSenior Software EngineerSentry
Simon GrimmFounder of @Galaxies_dev
You get a crash report: “App crashed on checkout page.” But you can’t reproduce it on your Pixel. Maybe it’s only happening on a Samsung device? Maybe it’s a memory issue? Or maybe the user was on a bad network? Now you’re stuck digging through logs, guessing at settings, and running the same scenario over and over in your emulator.
Join Sentry’s Philipp Hoffmann and Simon Grimm for a demo-filled workshop that takes the guesswork out of debugging. Through real-world examples, they’ll show you how to solve common issues—like reproducing elusive crashes or finding the root cause of performance issues. Whether you work with iOS, Android, or React Native, you’ll leave with practical strategies and tools you can use immediately.
In this session, you’ll learn:
Register to get your questions in early—this is your opportunity to learn directly from the experts and elevate your mobile dev workflow. Don’t miss it!
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.