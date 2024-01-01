Resources

The Forensics Of React Server Components (RSCs)

RSCs, or React Server Components, are the latest innovation in React’s ecosystem. It’s a new architecture that leverages the benefits of both server-side and client-side rendering, but it also leverages streaming HTML to deliver the website contents as fast as possible.

In this workshop, Lazar Nikolov, offers a deep dive on RSCs and the benefits that they bring. Before we dive into RSCs, you’ll get a refresher on how React websites were rendered up until this point. Feel free to skip ahead to the “The Anatomy of React Server Components” section (at 4:45) if you know your website rendering history.

Featuring

  • Lazar Nikolov photo

    Lazar Nikolov

    Developer AdvocateSentry

