Tracing: Frontend issues with backend solutions

  • Salma Alam-Naylor photo

    Salma Alam-Naylor
    Senior Dev Advocate, Sentry

  • Lazar Nikolov photo

    Lazar Nikolov
    Developer Advocate, Sentry

Frontend issues that effect your users are often triggered by backend problems. Join us in this workshop so you can learn how to identify the issues causing your poor Core Web Vitals and facing your users with Sentry Insights. Then, discover how to trace issues to slow database queries or the dreaded server-side request waterfall.

In this session you’ll learn how to:

  • Discover common sources for poor web vitals
  • Setup tracing with Sentry
  • Trace issues through your stack to the code-level with Sentry
