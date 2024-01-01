Don’t lose your traces between microservice calls

Microservices are an increasingly popular approach to building scalable, maintainable, and decoupled systems. While microservices offer tremendous benefits—like flexibility and independent deployment—they also introduce new complexities, particularly when it comes to communication between services.
This guide pairs well with our Debugging Microservices guide. In addition to the educational benefits, you should leverage this guide while you are setting up your workflow to maximum debuggability. Make sure trace headers are being passed and captured correctly so you can trace from the frontend down to the root cause.
HTTP/REST is the most familiar and widely used method for microservices communication. Each service exposes its functionality through RESTful endpoints, and other services can make HTTP requests to interact with it.
HTTP/REST APIs are commonly used in synchronous, request-response scenarios where one service directly interacts with another.
gRPC is an efficient, open-source RPC framework designed for high-performance, low-latency communication. It allows services to call methods on other services as if they were local functions, making it ideal for real-time applications.
gRPC is best suited for environments where low-latency communication and real-time data exchange are critical, such as financial services or IoT applications.
Message queues provide a mechanism for asynchronous communication between microservices, ensuring decoupling between services. One service publishes a message to a queue, and another service consumes it at its own pace.
Message queues are ideal for systems that require high scalability and loose coupling, particularly where services don’t need to interact in real-time (e.g., background tasks, notifications, or large-scale data processing).
An event-driven architecture uses a publish-subscribe (pub/sub) model. Services broadcast an event and multiple services can react to those events. This allows for highly decoupled systems where services only respond to specific events they are subscribed to, such as changes in user data or inventory updates.
Event-driven systems are excellent for building scalable, loosely coupled applications where services can respond to business events asynchronously, such as order processing, sending notifications, or real-time analytics.
A service mesh is an additional infrastructure layer that manages service-to-service communication using proxies. It can handle load balancing, security, monitoring, and more without requiring changes to the microservices themselves.
Service meshes are ideal for large-scale microservices architectures where traffic management, security, and observability across services are critical.
Choosing the right communication method for microservices is critical to the success of your architecture. HTTP/REST is a great starting point, but as your system grows, you may need to adopt more specialized tools like gRPC, message queues, or event-driven communication to optimize performance and scalability.
Knowing and understanding how your system communicates is critical to being able to pass data correctly and debug efficiently.
