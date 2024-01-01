Special Thanks

These people have contributed significant amounts of code to the open source Sentry projects, responsibly disclosed security vulnerabilities, or are just all around stand up characters.

We’d also like to thank all of our open source contributors, who are far too numerous to list!

From everyone here in the Sentry community, thank you for your support.

  • Jeff Balogh
  • Nate Berkopec
  • Manish Bhattacharya
  • Noah Kantrowitz
  • Brandon Konkle
  • Kevin Renskers
  • Erik Romijn
  • Xavier Ordoquy
  • Asbjørn Ulsberg
  • Jayson Zabate
  • Aditya Agrawal
  • Muhammad Talha Khan
  • Luke Drummond
  • Manoj Kumar
  • Erich Menge
  • Clément Berthaux
  • Ayoub FATHI
  • John Menerick
  • bluebird

Did we forget someone? Let us know!

