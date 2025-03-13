Sentry is now available to all Nintendo Switch developers to help battle game crashes

SAN FRANCISCO — March 13, 2025 — When games crash, no one wins. But to track down and battle the bugs that cause crashes, developers need information about what happened and why.

Nintendo and Sentry — the error tracking solution used by over 4 million software developers — are teaming up to give Switch developers the information they need to answer critical questions and fix bugs faster.

Information such as:

Symbolicated Stack Traces (Precisely which part of the game’s code crashed?)

Build number (Does the error occur only on a specific version?)

OS Version (Does the device have the latest Switch operating system installed?)

Screenshots (What was the last thing the player saw in-game before the crash?)

First soft-launched in 2024, this partnership now allows Nintendo Switch developers to set up Sentry directly to Nintendo Developer Portal, and for crash data to be automatically piped into Sentry’s error monitoring interface. As part of this partnership, developers who join Sentry through Nintendo Developer Portal will receive Sentry’s Business edition subscription, as sponsored by Nintendo.

“Many of us at Sentry grew up playing titles from Nintendo’s legendary library of games,” says Sentry CEO Milin Desai. “We’re honored to be a part of Nintendo Developer Portal, and to help Nintendo Switch developers tackle issues faster so they can get back to the fun parts of building.”

If you’re building games on Nintendo Switch, look for Sentry on the Nintendo Developer Portal to level up the player experience today. For more information, visit https://sentry.io/for/gaming/.

About Sentry

Sentry helps every developer detect, understand, and fix broken code, fast. Using Sentry’s debugging platform decreases resolution time from days to minutes, giving developers more time to do the stuff they love all while making customers happier. Founded in 2008 by David Cramer and Chris Jennings as an Open Source side project, Sentry is now used by over 4 million developers and 100,000 organizations, including Disney, Cloudflare, GitHub, Slack, Instacart, and Atlassian. Learn more at sentry.io or follow Sentry on GitHub, Twitter, Dribbble or LinkedIn.

