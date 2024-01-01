Sentry for Gaming

Your game's code is telling you more than what your logs let on. Sentry for Gaming catches all your errors and performance issues, and shows you how to fix them before they bring down the player experience.

Works with

Unreal Unity React Native Cocoa Crashpad Breakpad Windows Mac iOS Linux C C++ Objective-C Objective-C++ Swift Rust

Help game developers see clearer, solve quicker, and learn continuously

Seeing eyes binocular icon

See issues that really matter

Visibility across all platforms, so no bug gets away from you.

Solve issues in minutes

Deep context removes back-and-forth issue remediation across teams.

Learn insights to improve

Uncover trends and anomalies across your projects, teams, and organization.

Keep Gamers Gaming

Whether you’re building the latest FPS or a turn-based classic, you need visibility in how your game performs.

Accelerate time to resolution with rich device context

In the event players hit an unexpected issue—anything from your game failing to instantiate specific objects or simply corrupted savegames — Sentry will report on device type, orientation, battery level, GPU state, CPU info, and everything about the software and OS that your game is running on so you can reproduce the issue and fix it faster.

See slow faster with performance monitoring

Stop querying log files to troubleshoot performance issues. Use Sentry Performance Monitoring to quickly identify errors and latency problems by tracing from your frontend through all your services to see the exact poor-performing API call or slow database query.

Attach data that is important to you

Add log files to receive Breadcrumbs showing the events leading up to the crash. Include fine-grained information of game state in custom tags or even upload screenshots or links to replay-servers.

Maintain quality and stability with Release Health

Get real-time visibility across releases to see core metrics like crash-free sessions, version adoption, and failure rate so you can see the moment a release starts to degrade and quickly take action.

"Sentry provides a feature-rich marketplace application which integrates directly with Riot’s game operations and monitoring channels."

Byron Dover
Engineering Manager for Information Technology
Riot
Is your data secure?
You better believe it.

Just look at all the high-quality security
features all accounts get, regardless of plan.

  • Two-Factor Auth
  • Single Sign-On support
  • Organization audit log
  • SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified
  • HIPAA attestation
Learn more about Security
  • PII data scrubbing
  • SSL encryption
  • Data Processing Addendum (includes latest EU SCCs)
  • Privacy Shield certified
Learn more about Privacy

Any runtime, Any device

Use Sentry to collect and process errors and performance issues from clients and
connected projects. We support all major platforms.

  Android
  Apple
  Django
  Dot Net
  Go
  JavaScript
  Laravel
  PHP
  Python
  Flutter
  React
  Ruby
  GitHub
  Gitlab
  Jira
  Rookout
  Shortcut
  Bitbucket
  Datadog
  Heroku
  Slack
  Pagerduty
  Segment
  Trello
