Alias Type Definitions do not Inherit Underlying Type Methods

Evan Hicks

July 12, 2022

The Problem

Type definitions do not inherit underlying type methods.

Compile Error: ./prog.go:17:3: b.Print undefined (type Bar has no field or method Print)

Click to Copy package main import ( "fmt" ) type Foo struct{} func (f Foo) Print() { fmt.Println("foo") } type Bar Foo func main() { b := Bar{} b.Print() }

The Solution

Go does not have traditional inheritance like other languages, therefore the alias type declaration type Bar Foo works differently in Go. When you create a new type based on another type, your new type ( Bar ) doesn’t inherit the methods from Foo , which is why b.Print is undefined .

The fix:

Click to Copy package main import ( "fmt" ) type Foo struct{} func (f Foo) Print() { fmt.Println("foo") } type Bar struct { Foo } func main() { b := Bar{} b.Print() }

This creates a new type Bar , and embeds it with an implicit Foo object. In this case, when you call a method on a Bar object, it will check to see if Bar has that method, and if it doesn’t, it will check Foo for the method and use that.

