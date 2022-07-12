Alias Type Definitions do not Inherit Underlying Type Methods

Type definitions do not inherit underlying type methods.
Compile Error: ./prog.go:17:3: b.Print undefined (type Bar has no field or method Print)
package main import ( "fmt" ) type Foo struct{} func (f Foo) Print() { fmt.Println("foo") } type Bar Foo func main() { b := Bar{} b.Print() }
Go does not have traditional inheritance like other languages, therefore the alias type declaration
type Bar Foo works differently in Go. When you create a new type based on another type, your new type (
Bar) doesn’t inherit the methods from
Foo, which is why
b.Print is
undefined.
The fix:
package main import ( "fmt" ) type Foo struct{} func (f Foo) Print() { fmt.Println("foo") } type Bar struct { Foo } func main() { b := Bar{} b.Print() }
This creates a new type
Bar, and embeds it with an implicit
Foo object. In this case, when you call a method on a
Bar object, it will check to see if
Bar has that method, and if it doesn’t, it will check
Foo for the method and use that.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.