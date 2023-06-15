Apply permissions to a directory and its contents in Linux

How do I apply permissions to a directory and all its contents in Linux? For example, I would like to give all permissions (
chmod 777) to the directory
/var/www/myapp.
We can do this by providing the
-R/
--recursive flag to our
chmod command:
chmod -R 777 /var/www/myapp
Note that
777 permissions will allow any user on the system to read, write and execute all files and directories within
/var/www/myapp. A slightly safer configuration, which should still work for most web applications, is
755, which allows all users to read and execute the files and directories, but only the owner to write to them.
chmod -R 755 /var/www/myapp
To learn more about
chmod, type
man chmod into your terminal.
