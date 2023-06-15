Apply permissions to a directory and its contents in Linux

David Y.

June 15, 2023

The Problem

How do I apply permissions to a directory and all its contents in Linux? For example, I would like to give all permissions ( chmod 777 ) to the directory /var/www/myapp .

The Solution

We can do this by providing the -R / --recursive flag to our chmod command:

Click to Copy chmod -R 777 /var/www/myapp

Note that 777 permissions will allow any user on the system to read, write and execute all files and directories within /var/www/myapp . A slightly safer configuration, which should still work for most web applications, is 755 , which allows all users to read and execute the files and directories, but only the owner to write to them.

Click to Copy chmod -R 755 /var/www/myapp