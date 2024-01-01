Resources

What is Distributed Tracing

In this video, we delve into what distributed tracing is, and we dive into a quick demo to show you how to use this in your project. You can read more about Distributed Tracing in Sentry here: https://docs.sentry.io/product/sentry-basics/tracing/distributed-tracing/

Try Sentry: https://sentry.io Docs: https://docs.sentry.io Follow: https://twitter.com/getsentry

