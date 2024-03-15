Are there any issues with using `async`/`await` with `forEach()` loops in JavaScript?

Consider the following JavaScript code:
const requests = await getRequests(); await requests.forEach(async (request) => { await process(request); }); await notifyCompletion("All requests processed.");
At first glance, this code appears straightforward. We retrieve a set of
request objects, use a
forEach() loop to process them, and call
notifyCompletion() once our processing is done. All of our custom functions are
async, so we correctly
await their results.
But if we run this code, we may start to encounter unexpected behavior. What’s wrong with it?
The main problem is that
Array.prototype.forEach() predates the implementation of the
async/
await pattern, which relies on
Promises.
forEach() does not return a
Promise, so the
await in front of
requests.forEach() will do nothing.
A second problem is that
await in
await process(request) is inside a callback function, and thus will not halt execution of the outer function where
forEach() resides.
forEach() will invoke its callback function for each
request in
requests as quickly as possible, without waiting for any of the previous
process() calls to return. This means our requests will be processed in parallel rather than in sequence, which may or may not be what we want.
An additional, more serious consequence of the
forEach() loop not pausing execution to wait for the results of
process(), is that our code may execute
notifyCompletion() before all requests have been fully processed. In the best case scenario, our code will send a completion notification slightly before all requests have been handled; in the worst, our code will send a completion notification slightly before crashing from an uncaught error in one of the
process() calls.
How can we rewrite this code to do what it appears to be doing? There are a couple of different approaches we can take, depending on whether we would like requests to be processed in sequence or in parallel.
To process requests in sequence, we can replace
forEach() with JavaScript’s
for...of statement (introduced in 2015):
const requests = await getRequests(); for (const requests of requests) { await process(request); } await notifyCompletion("All requests processed.");
Individual iterations of this loop are part of the same function as the surrounding code, and so the
await inside the loop will cause execution to pause on every iteration of the loop.
notifyCompletion() will only execute once all iterations of the loop have completed.
To process requests in parallel, we can use
Promise.all() and
Array.prototype.map():
const requests = await getRequests(); await Promise.all(requests.map(async (request) => { await process(request); })); await notifyCompletion("All requests processed.");
Promise.all(), unlike
forEach(), can be
awaited, and so we can be assured that all of our requests will be processed before
notifyCompletion() is called.
