Auto-reloading a Flask application

You are working on a Flask project and notice that the process of manually reloading your Flask application every time you save new changes is tedious and inefficient.
Is there a way to automatically reload your Flask application whenever you save changes to your code?
Use the
--debug option when you run your Flask app to enable debug mode.
flask --app example_app.py --debug run
This will enable auto-reload whenever changes are made to your code and saved. It will also enable an interactive debugger in the browser if any errors occur during a request.
For more information about running your Flask app, run the following command to get a list of options:
flask run --help
