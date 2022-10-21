Auto-reloading a Flask application

James W.

October 21, 2022

The Problem

You are working on a Flask project and notice that the process of manually reloading your Flask application every time you save new changes is tedious and inefficient.

Is there a way to automatically reload your Flask application whenever you save changes to your code?

The Solution

Use the --debug option when you run your Flask app to enable debug mode.

Click to Copy flask --app example_app.py --debug run

This will enable auto-reload whenever changes are made to your code and saved. It will also enable an interactive debugger in the browser if any errors occur during a request.

For more information about running your Flask app, run the following command to get a list of options: