Identify, Trace, and Fix Endpoint Regression Issues

Whether it’s inefficient code, resource bottlenecks, or slow database calls, left undetected, performance regressions can bring your app to a crawl.

What is engpoint monitoring?

Learn about endpoint monitoring and how to trigger an endpoint regression via our Pokémon mart demo app

Endpoint regression Alerts

Learn how to get alerted on an endpoint regression in Sentry

Endpoint regression causes

Learn how to read the issue summary and time series for an endpoint regression issue, what are the potential causes for endpoint regression, and how to compare example events to understand the regression

Fixing endpoint regressions

Learn how to identify the root cause of an endpoint regression, and then fix the issues.

