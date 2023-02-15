Answers by Sentry

Change permissions for a folder and subfolders in Linux

David Y.

The Problem

In Linux, how do I change the permissions on a folder, its subfolders, and its files?

The Solution

You can do this using the chmod -R or --recursive flag, which will apply the operation to all files and subdirectories. For example, to allow all users to read files and enter (i.e. execute) subdirectories in myfolder, we could use the following command:

chmod -R a+rX myfolder
  • a: all users.
  • +: add the following permissions.
  • r: read permission.
  • X: execute permission, but only for directories.

To learn more about chmod, open its manual page by entering man chmod.

Join the discussionCome work with us
Share on Twitter
Bookmark this page
Ask a questionJoin the discussion

Related Answers

A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
    TwitterGitHubDribbbleLinkedinDiscord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.