Change permissions for a folder and subfolders in Linux

David Y.

February 15, 2023

The Problem

In Linux, how do I change the permissions on a folder, its subfolders, and its files?

The Solution

You can do this using the chmod -R or --recursive flag, which will apply the operation to all files and subdirectories. For example, to allow all users to read files and enter (i.e. execute) subdirectories in myfolder , we could use the following command:

Click to Copy chmod -R a+rX myfolder

a : all users.

: all users. + : add the following permissions.

: add the following permissions. r : read permission.

: read permission. X : execute permission, but only for directories.