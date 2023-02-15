Change permissions for a folder and subfolders in Linux

In Linux, how do I change the permissions on a folder, its subfolders, and its files?
You can do this using the
chmod
-R or
--recursive flag, which will apply the operation to all files and subdirectories. For example, to allow all users to read files and enter (i.e. execute) subdirectories in
myfolder, we could use the following command:
chmod -R a+rX myfolder
a: all users.
+: add the following permissions.
r: read permission.
X: execute permission, but only for directories.
To learn more about
chmod, open its manual page by entering
man chmod.
