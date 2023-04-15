Answers by Sentry

Change the URI for a Git remote

The Problem

How do I change the URI of a remote in my Git repository?

The Solution

You can do this using git remote set-url:

git remote set-url origin https://github.com/username/repositoryname.git

Substitute origin with the name of your remote, if it differs, and the example URL with the new URL you’d like to set.

You can verify the change by running git remote -v, which will display the URLs for all remotes.

