Change the URI for a Git remote

David Y.

April 15, 2023

The Problem

How do I change the URI of a remote in my Git repository?

The Solution

You can do this using git remote set-url :

Click to Copy git remote set-url origin https://github.com/username/repositoryname.git

Substitute origin with the name of your remote, if it differs, and the example URL with the new URL you’d like to set.